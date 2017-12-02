TRAFFIC: I-210 WB inside lane shut down near La. 14 exit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: I-210 WB inside lane shut down near La. 14 exit

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the La. 14 exit for the next 30 to 40 minutes, as of around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

An inside lane is shut down near the exit due to a vehicle accident, according to LCPD.

