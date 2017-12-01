SWLA focuses attention on HIV/AIDS on 'World AIDS Day'

The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
For close to 30 years, the world has dedicated December 1 to recognizing those dealing with HIV or AIDS. Friday, the Southwest Louisiana AIDS Council (SLAC) made sure the voices of those dealing with the virus or condition were heard. "I wanted to die because I felt all alone," said Darrell Latin, who tested positive for HIV close to 25 years ago. "I got hooked on heroin and it kind of just snowballed from there." Despite contracting the virus, Latin has dedicate...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the La. 14 exit for the next 30 to 40 minutes, as of around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the La. 14 exit for the next 30 to 40 minutes, as of around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Pregnancy can come with a lot of aches and pains, but Doctor of Chiropractic Laurie Baynard with Lake Charles Chiropractic says, it's not normal.More >>
Will Jennings and Welsh repeat of 1992? That year, both the Bulldogs and the Greyhounds reached the state finals in their respective divisions. Tonight, they have a chance to do that again. No. 10 Jennings (10-2) travels to No. 6 West Feliciana (12-1) in the Class 3A semifinals and No. 1 Welsh (11-1) hosts No. 4 Many (11-2) in the semifinals. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Follow the Twitter feed below for scoring updates. Touchdown Live Slideshow: To add your pics to the slid...More >>
