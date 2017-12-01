LCPD arrests two suspects accused of assisting fugitives

The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested two people suspected of assisting and harboring two fugitives, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

LCPD received a tip that fugitives Marcus Dewayne Handy and Lee James Gibbs were at a local hotel. Upon arrival, officers found Shameka McClain and Damien Louis Jr. had been with the two fugitives overnight.

Both McClain and Louis were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for their part in assisting Handy and Gibbs.

The two fugitives are wanted to appear in court. The court has issued a pickup order on Handy and a bench warrant on Gibbs. Kraus asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitives to call LCPD at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

