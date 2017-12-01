LCPD arrests two suspects accused of assisting fugitives

Rape charges have been dismissed against three men who were accused of taking part in a sexual assault of a woman in the shower. DA spokeswoman Patsy Dugas confirmed that first-degree rapes charges against Ricardo Valadez, Jose Martinez, and Jimmy Alvarez were dismissed today. A charge of video voyeurism against Alvarez was also dismissed. Initial bond was set at $1.25 million each when Martinez and Alvarez were arrested in May. Martinez bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center o...More >>
The city of Westlake took its first step in bringing another source of alternative fuel to Southwest Louisiana. They have requested funding from the state for a fast-fill compressed natural gas station (or CNG) near the I-10 exit in Westlake.More >>
From Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer, the list of high-profile sexual harassment allegations has grown in recent weeks. And that's put a fresh spotlight on sexual harassment in the workplace. Sexual harassment can occur in any setting, but in the workplace it can affect numerous employees and cause a company to get sued if not handled properly.More >>
There is congestion on I-10 westbound from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Vinton due to an accident in Texas, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Will Jennings and Welsh repeat of 1992? That year, both the Bulldogs and the Greyhounds reached the state finals in their respective divisions. Tonight, they have a chance to do that again. No. 10 Jennings (10-2) travels to No. 6 West Feliciana (12-1) in the Class 3A semifinals and No. 1 Welsh (11-1) hosts No. 4 Many (11-2) in the semifinals. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Follow the Twitter feed below for scoring updates. Touchdown Live Slideshow: To add your pics to the slid...More >>
