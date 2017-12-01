TDL: Is another trip to the 'Dome in the cards for Jennings and Welsh?

Will Jennings and Welsh repeat 1992?

That year, both the Bulldogs and the Greyhounds reached the state finals in their respective divisions.

Tonight, they have a chance to do that again.

No. 10 Jennings (10-2) travels to No. 6 West Feliciana (12-1) in the Class 3A semifinals and No. 1 Welsh (11-1) hosts No. 4 Many (11-2) in the semifinals. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Follow the Twitter feed below for scoring updates.

