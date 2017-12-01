TDL: Is another trip to the 'Dome in the cards for Jennings and Welsh?

From Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer the list of high profile sexual harassment allegations has grown in recent weeks. And that's put a fresh spotlight on sexual harassment in the workplace.. A local attorney who has handled cases for both victims and companies says reporting it promptly is best for all concerned. Sexual harassment can occur in any setting, but in the workplace it can affect numerous employees and cause a company to get sued if not handled appropriately....More >>
Will Jennings and Welsh repeat of 1992? That year, both the Bulldogs and the Greyhounds reached the state finals in their respective divisions. Tonight, they have a chance to do that again. No. 10 Jennings (10-2) travels to No. 6 West Feliciana (12-1) in the Class 3A semifinals and No. 1 Welsh (11-1) hosts No. 4 Many (11-2) in the semifinals. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Follow the Twitter feed below for scoring updates. Touchdown Live Slideshow: To add your pics to the slid
Rape charges have been dismissed against three men who were accused of taking part in a sexual assault of a woman in the shower. DA spokeswoman Patsy Dugas confirmed that first-degree rapes charges against Ricardo Valadez, Jose Martinez, and Jimmy Alvarez were dismissed today. A charge of video voyeurism against Alvarez was also dismissed. Initial bond was set at $1.25 million each when Martinez and Alvarez were arrested in May. Martinez bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center o
Late last night, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that killed a young man from Hurricane, WV. He was wearing a seat belt, but was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and excessive speed are considered possible factors in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m., which occurred on Entrance Road east of US Hwy 171. The crash involved a 2017 Subaru, driven by Galvan Alejandro Jr. (O/M 25 yrs) of Leesville, LA. The Subaru was eastboun
If you have outdoor plans this weekend it would be best to do them Saturday. Temperatures will be warm during the day with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. An upper level disturbance will move over the state Sunday and this will bring scattered showers. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid 50s by Saturday morning.
