Charges dismissed in case of alleged sexual assault in shower

Rape charges have been dismissed against three men who were accused of taking part in a sexual assault of a woman in the shower at a home in Sulphur.

DA spokeswoman Patsy Dugas confirmed that first-degree rapes charges against Ricardo Valadez, Jose Martinez, and Jimmy Alvarez were dismissed today. A charge of video voyeurism against Alvarez was also dismissed.

Initial bond was set at $1.25 million each when Martinez and Alvarez were arrested in May. Martinez bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center on $125,000 bond on Oct. 30, and Alvarez bonded out on $135,000 bond on Nov. 6.

Valadez was never arrested. A warrant for his arrest has been recalled.

Martinez and Alvarez's attorneys released statements.

King Alexander, Alvarez's attorney:

“We are very pleased to have resolved the case. He wants to get his life back, he plans to expunge the arrest and indictment from his record. He looks forward to getting on with his life, his work and his family.”

Michael Antoon, Martinez's attorney:

"Today, we were able to secure a dismissal of first degree rape charges for our client. The penalty for that charge is life imprisonment. He spent five months in jail with a bail bond in excess of one million dollars. He is 23 years old with a wife and infant child and has no prior criminal history. While we are ecstatic for our client and his family, we voice concern for others incarcerated under similar circumstances who may not have the benefit of discovering or preserving evidence of innocence as we were able to do for our client."

