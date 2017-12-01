Authorities: Alcohol and speeding possible causes of deadly Vern - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities: Alcohol and speeding possible causes of deadly Vernon Parish crash

By KPLC Digital Staff
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities suspect alcohol and excessive speed are factors in a fatal vehicle crash in Vernon Parish Thursday night. 

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Entrance Road, east of U.S. 171, said Master Trooper Scott Moreau, State Police spokesman. 

Galvan Alejandro Jr., 25, of Leesville, was driving a 2017 Subaru eastbound on Entrance Road when he lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle hit a culvert before it crashed into several trees.

Alejandro Jr. was wearing his seatbelt and received moderate injuries. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment, said Moreau.

Alejandro Jr.'s only passenger, William Rhodes, 22, from Hurricane, West Virginia, was also wearing a seatbelt but was ejected from the vehicle. Rhodes was later pronounced dead, said Moreau.  

Alcohol and excessive speed are considered possible factors in the crash. Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

State Police Troop E troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 47 fatalities, said Moreau.

