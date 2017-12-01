FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday looks good with lots of sunshine, but rain returns Sunday

If you have outdoor plans this weekend it would be best to do them Saturday. Temperatures will be warm during the day with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. An upper level disturbance will move over the state Sunday and this will bring scattered showers.

Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid 50s by Saturday morning. A few of the coldest areas north of I-10 may see some patchy frost too!

An upper level disturbance will pass over our area on Sunday and that is likely to spark some showers, so a 40% chance of rain is in the forecast. It will not rain all day everywhere, but if you have outdoor plans you may have to dodge some showers.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 70s! A few showers may develop Monday, but the forecast only has a 20% chance of rain. The rain chance increases to 70% on Tuesday as a strong cold front slowly approaches our area.

That front should arrive on Wednesday with widespread rain likely and possibly some thunderstorms too. The chance of rain is 30% Wednesday when the front arrives. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, and possibly not getting out of the 50s in some areas!

The end of the week will be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. And that is likely to continue into next weekend too!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

