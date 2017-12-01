Chiropractors adjusting women who are expecting

Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day is not only safe for most people, it might protect against heart disease or an early death, a new review suggests.More >>
Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day is not only safe for most people, it might protect against heart disease or an early death, a new review suggests.More >>
Patients apparently are more likely to complain about younger doctors. Case in point: ophthalmologists.More >>
Patients apparently are more likely to complain about younger doctors. Case in point: ophthalmologists.More >>
The majority of children growing up in America today will be obese by age 35, a new computer analysis predicts.More >>
The majority of children growing up in America today will be obese by age 35, a new computer analysis predicts.More >>
Two new migraine drugs have shown promise in late-stage clinical trials.More >>
Two new migraine drugs have shown promise in late-stage clinical trials.More >>
Pump up your workouts, pump up your memory, new research suggests.More >>
Pump up your workouts, pump up your memory, new research suggests.More >>