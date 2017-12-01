FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather Friday with a strong cold front arriving next week

Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain! We will have slightly cooler temperatures, although they will still be above average for this time of the year. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have lower humidity as well! It should be a great day to start off our December!

Tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance of rain. It will also be cooler with lows down to the upper 40s. A few places, especially north of I-10 will see the lower to mid 40s again tonight! The winds have turned to the north, bringing in dry air, therefore our humidity will stay down!

This weekend has a few changes to the forecast. Saturday will still be a great day to get outside! We will have mostly sunny skies and little to no chance for rain. By Sunday, though, we will have an upper level disturbance cross over us, bringing the rain chances up to 30%. So, if you have any outdoor plans, might want to consider doing them on Saturday.

Starting next week on Monday, our rain chances remain at 20%. There could be a few showers in the afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies, and will see more clouds Monday night. It will be a warm day again with highs in the mid 70s, and low overnight in the low 60s.

Tuesday has a high chance to see a lot of rain. Another cold front is making its way to Louisiana, and this time, the front will be much stronger. We will likely have a good amount of rain, then much cooler temperatures coming behind it! Rain chances right now are up to 60%. Highs on Tuesday will still be warm, while reaching the mid 70s.

Wednesday also has a good chance to see rain. Rain chances remain at 60% with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. These showers will last through the morning, then will come to an end in the afternoon. By Wednesday night, the bulk of the rain will be gone and skies will begin to clear once again. Highs on Wednesday are only in the lower 60s. Then overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s!

Thursday and Friday will have great weather return with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will also be much cooler! Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s, while overnight temperatures will fall to the mid 40s! North of I-10 could see the 30s, as well as some frost in a few areas.

