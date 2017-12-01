WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Community Christmas

Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain! We will have slightly cooler temperatures, although they will still be above average for this time of the year. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have lower humidity as well! It should be a great day to start off our December! Tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance of rain. It will also be cooler with lows down to the upper 40s.More >>
When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season.More >>
2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.More >>
It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday. There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas. But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that.More >>
The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. But Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) says tax reform would benefit working class Americans. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan would increase the deficit by 1.4-trillion dollars over the next ten years. Senator Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 N...More >>
