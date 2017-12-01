WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Community Christmas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Community Christmas

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Senate Republicans are scrambling this morning to get the votes to pass their tax cut bill.

A scathing report shows the former head of state police tried to cover up his knowledge of a Vegas side trip by four of his troopers that cost him his job. 

It's been a busy year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. In fact, the fire department is on pace to set a record for the number of calls its responded to in 2017.

The fall of Matt Lauer and so many others this year suggests sexual harassment is a much more pervasive problem than many people may have realized. We have reaction from a local feminist historian who teaches women's history at McNeese State University.

A beloved teacher and mother to so many, and family and former students of Glenda Moss are saying their goodbyes.

It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting today. 

Plus, you can help those in need this Christmas. The donation drive for KPLC's Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree begins today.

And are you ready for your dose of adorable? Tune into our KPLC Puppy Cam from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today as we will be featuring some adorable puppies in need of a forever home.

In weather, lots of sunshine and little to no chance of rain! Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain! We will have slightly cooler temperatures, although they will still be above average for this time of the year. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have lower humidity as well! It should be a great day to start off our December! Tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance of rain. It will also be cooler with lows down to the upper 40s. 

    Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain! We will have slightly cooler temperatures, although they will still be above average for this time of the year. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have lower humidity as well! It should be a great day to start off our December! Tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance of rain. It will also be cooler with lows down to the upper 40s. 

    When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season. 

    When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season. 

    2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.

    2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.

