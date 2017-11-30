Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands hosting toy drive Friday

It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday.

There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas.

But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that.

"We are hosting St. Nic's Toy Drive Extravaganza," said Hunter.

This Friday beginning at noon you can stop by Home Furniture on Ryan Street to drop off cash or toy donations for children here in our area.

"This event is going to take people pulling in for two or three minutes, dropping off either a toy or a little cash, and they're going to make a lot of kids' Christmas a very merry one this year," said Hunter.

The money collected will allow Holiday Helping Hands to purchase those markers, crayons and other gifts for Christmas.

"The kids fill out wish lists of what they want for Christmas, so we actually then take their list and go out and purchase the specific gifts that they requested," said Alyson Antoon with Holiday Helping Hands.

And with the mayor out ready to collect donations, he hopes people will come out and help make Christmas special for the hundreds of children who need it.

"If I can inspire them to get out and spend five or ten dollars to make a kid's Christmas a merry one, I think I've done my duty," said Hunter.

The toy drive will take place at 1314 Ryan Street in Lake Charles at Home Furniture from noon to 6 p.m.

Residents can also buy $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate to Harlequin Steaks & Seafood, with the drawing take place at 6 p.m.

