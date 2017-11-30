Alligator caught jaywalking in Lake Charles

Motorists in Lake Charles had a run-in with some local wildlife Thursday afternoon.

The images were sent to us by a KPLC viewer. The alligator was spotted crossing the road near the I-10 westbound Ryan Street exit.

Wildlife agents were called and the gator was removed from the roadway but not before it crawled under a bystander's car.

We have no word yet on whether the gator will be relocated.

