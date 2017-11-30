KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season. 

You can help your neighbors in need by making a donation of a new toy or food for a Christmas meal. Collection dates are December 1st – 16th. Volunteers sort all our donations and we do our best to match donated toys with each child's wish list. If you would like to adopt an individual child and shop from their specific wish list, you can adopt an Angel from the Angel Tree located at the Prien Lake Mall. 

Here are a few items we'd like to collect for our food baskets:
Cans of green beans, corn, etc.
Cake mixes and cans of icing
Rice
Corn bread mixes
Macaroni & cheese mixes, stuffing mixes
Additional items like canned fruits, soups, other side dishes will help a family in the days after the holiday

Toys are needed for over 1,000 boys and girls through 12 years of age:
Dolls, barbies, Baby Alive, My Life dolls
Art supplies and crafts kits
Video games for all PlayStation & Xbox 360 and One
Sports equipment, basketballs, footballs, etc.
Board games for older kids
MP3 players, headphones
Hair and makeup kits, nail polish, jewelry, bows
Bikes for boys and girls, helmets
Learning toys like science kits, STEM kits, books
Lego, remote controlled vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters)

Donation boxes are located at:
Capital One Bank branches
Market Basket
Kroger
Wal Mart Stores
KPLC Studios

Hate to shop? Checks can be made out to KPLC’s Community Christmas and mailed to:
KPLC’s Community Christmas
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601   

