KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season.

You can help your neighbors in need by making a donation of a new toy or food for a Christmas meal. Collection dates are December 1st – 16th. Volunteers sort all our donations and we do our best to match donated toys with each child's wish list. If you would like to adopt an individual child and shop from their specific wish list, you can adopt an Angel from the Angel Tree located at the Prien Lake Mall.

Here are a few items we'd like to collect for our food baskets:

Cans of green beans, corn, etc.

Cake mixes and cans of icing

Rice

Corn bread mixes

Macaroni & cheese mixes, stuffing mixes

Additional items like canned fruits, soups, other side dishes will help a family in the days after the holiday

Toys are needed for over 1,000 boys and girls through 12 years of age:

Dolls, barbies, Baby Alive, My Life dolls

Art supplies and crafts kits

Video games for all PlayStation & Xbox 360 and One

Sports equipment, basketballs, footballs, etc.

Board games for older kids

MP3 players, headphones

Hair and makeup kits, nail polish, jewelry, bows

Bikes for boys and girls, helmets

Learning toys like science kits, STEM kits, books

Lego, remote controlled vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters)