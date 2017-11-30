Feminist historian hopes victims of sexual harassment are empowered

2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.More >>
It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday. There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas. But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that.More >>
The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. But Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) says tax reform would benefit working class Americans. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan would increase the deficit by 1.4-trillion dollars over the next ten years. Senator Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 N...More >>
Two 15-year-old Texas girls are missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating them. Autumn Rice, from Beaumont, has been missing since October 30. She was last seen walking to West Brook High School on Oct. 30. Rice is five foot, five inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans the morning she went missing. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Autumn Rice is asked to call the Beau...More >>
Motorists in Lake Charles had a run-in with some local wildlife Thursday afternoon. The images were sent to us by a KPLC viewer. The alligator was spotted crossing the road near the I-10 westbound Ryan Street exit. Wildlife agents were called and the gator was removed from the roadway but not before it crawled under a bystanders car. We have no word yet on whether the gator will be relocated. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
