Protecting your property with GPS technology

A GPS device led to the arrests of two theft suspects last week.

“We do all we can to keep these things from happening, but they do happen,” said Capt. Gene Pittman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

A generator worth $1,200 went missing last Tuesday from a work site on Houston River Road. Thankfully, it had a GPS attached.

Pittman says the theft was reported, and that same day investigators were able to track it down to a residence on Eddy Street in Lake Charles.

“It cuts down on time,” said Pittman. “We don't have to do a lot of the steps we have to do to track something normally.”

Deputies also found another stolen generator from the same company, as well as the two suspects, at the Eddy Street address.

“Four wheelers, trailers, mobile homes, any large-ticket items that could be tracked through GPS,” said Pittman. “We recover lots of vehicles through the use of OnStar, but I don't think people realize the benefit of having a GPS on something that's not as large or common as a car.”

Pittman says something as commonplace as a GPS attached to high-ticket items can make all the difference, especially for business owners.

“We have business burglaries and, in general, business burglaries are large-ticket items, so for small businesses, it's a very big deal for them whenever they lose a large piece of equipment,” said Pittman. “To them, it could be $30,000 to $50,000 and the business just has to take that loss.”

Pittman says GPS usage is starting to catch on; still, a lot of people don't utilize it.

You can buy them in all shapes and sizes, both in stores and online.

Click HERE for some tips on what to look for when purchasing a GPS tracker.

