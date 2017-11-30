Indictment charges man with three counts of kidnapping - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Indictment charges man with three counts of kidnapping

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man faces three counts of kidnapping after an indictment was returned against him in state district court Thursday.

Kecee Clint Lewis, 31, is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to and occupied by another man and driving it from the Recycling Center on First Avenue to a tire shop on Broad Street, then physically injuring the other man in the vehicle. A 14-year-old boy and an infant girl were also in the vehicle. The alleged incident happened in June.

Lewis is charged with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

