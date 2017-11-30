Indictment returned against parents of malnourished 5-year-old f - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Indictment returned against parents of malnourished 5-year-old found with lacerated kidney, bruises

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Vinton couple arrested in September after their daughter allegedly was found malnourished and covered with sores and bruises was indicted on child cruelty charges Thursday.

Tammi Sue Campbell, 40, and Brian Scott Fisher, 40, were indicted by a grand jury on one count each of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies arrested Campbell and Fisher on Sept. 25, after their malnourished 5-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a lacerated kidney and several sores, bruises and rashes, authorities said.

CPSO detectives also found the child's home to be unkempt, with animal urine and feces throughout the residence, said Cmdr. James McGee, Sheriff's Office spokesman. Three other children were living in the home - a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old.

