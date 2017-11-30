Suspect in Sulphur shooting indicted on murder charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

Suspect in Sulphur shooting indicted on murder charge

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Blake Poullard (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Blake Poullard (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The suspect in the shooting death of a man in Sulphur earlier this month was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Blake Tylyn James Poullard, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of David Reed III, 24, of Sulphur.

The Sulphur Police Department arrested Poullard in a Sulphur apartment complex on Saturday, Nov. 18, the same day that he allegedly shot and killed Reed on 1300 block of South Post Oak Road, according to Police Chief Lewis Coats.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • L.C.F.D. on pace to respond to most calls ever in 2017

    L.C.F.D. on pace to respond to most calls ever in 2017

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-12-01 04:39:10 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.

    More >>

    2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.

    More >>

  • Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands hosting toy drive Friday

    Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands hosting toy drive Friday

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-01 04:06:36 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday. There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas. But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that. 

    More >>

    It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday. There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas. But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that. 

    More >>

  • Sen. Cassidy on tax reform

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-12-01 03:54:30 GMT

    The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. But Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) says tax reform would benefit working class Americans. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan would increase the deficit by 1.4-trillion dollars over the next ten years. Senator Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 N...

    More >>

    The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. But Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) says tax reform would benefit working class Americans. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan would increase the deficit by 1.4-trillion dollars over the next ten years. Senator Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 N...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly