Suspect in Sulphur shooting indicted on murder charge

The suspect in the shooting death of a man in Sulphur earlier this month was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Blake Tylyn James Poullard, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of David Reed III, 24, of Sulphur.

The Sulphur Police Department arrested Poullard in a Sulphur apartment complex on Saturday, Nov. 18, the same day that he allegedly shot and killed Reed on 1300 block of South Post Oak Road, according to Police Chief Lewis Coats.

