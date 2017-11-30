FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler tonight, changes to the forecast for Sunday and beyond

A second cold front has moved through Southwest Louisiana and the weather will be nice through Saturday. Temperatures will not be too cold, but will be closer to normal levels for this time of year.

Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s by Friday morning. Afternoon highs will still reach the low 70s under sunny skies. Saturday looks to be nearly a carbon-copy with lows a few degrees cooler; and that means more areas will likely reach the 40s.

The forecast for Sunday and beyond has changed and the confidence in the forecast is growing. An upper level disturbance will pass over our area on Sunday and that is likely to spark some showers, so a 30% chance of rain is in the forecast. It will not rain all day everywhere, but if you have outdoor plans you may have to dodge some showers.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 70s! A few showers may develop Monday, but the forecast only has a 20% chance of rain. The rain chance doubles to 40% on Tuesday as a strong cold front slowly approaches our area.

That front should arrive on Wednesday with widespread rain likely and possibly some thunderstorms too. We may see some thunderstorms Tuesday as well. The chance of rain is 60% Wednesday when the front arrives. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, and possibly not getting out of the 50s in some areas!

The end of the week will be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. And that is likely to continue into next weekend too!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

