UPDATE: One Texas teen found, one still missing

Heaven Cox, from Mauriceville, was found safe at a Louisiana residence late Thursday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the 15-year-olds safe return on their Facebook page:

Autumn Rice, from Beaumont, is still missing and has been missing since Oct. 30. She was last seen walking to West Brook High School on Oct. 30. Rice is five-foot-five, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans the morning she went missing. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Autumn Rice is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

The cases are not believed to be related.

