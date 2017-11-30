UPDATE: One Texas teen found, one still missing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: One Texas teen found, one still missing

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)

Heaven Cox, from Mauriceville, was found safe at a Louisiana residence late Thursday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the 15-year-olds safe return on their Facebook page: 

Autumn Rice, from Beaumont, is still missing and has been missing since Oct. 30. She was last seen walking to West Brook High School on Oct. 30. Rice is five-foot-five, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans the morning she went missing. Anyone with information on the disappearance of Autumn Rice is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

The cases are not believed to be related.

  • L.C.F.D. on pace to respond to most calls ever in 2017

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-12-01 04:39:10 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    2017 is set to be a record year for the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's a sign of growth," said Chief Keith Murray of the Lake Charles Fire Department. "It's how you can tell things are going on." Over the past few years, L.C.F.D. has recorded an annual increase in incidents requiring assistance - starting with 2,768 in 2012 and, today, breaking its 2016 record of over 3,600.

  • Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands hosting toy drive Friday

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-01 04:06:36 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's the season of giving, and that's what Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and one local organization are working to do, starting Friday. There are so many things children around Southwest Louisiana want for Christmas. But Mayor Nic Hunter and Holiday Helping Hands are working to change that. 

  • Sen. Cassidy on tax reform

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-12-01 03:54:30 GMT

    The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. But Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) says tax reform would benefit working class Americans. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says the Republican plan would increase the deficit by 1.4-trillion dollars over the next ten years. Senator Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 N...

