Sen. Cassidy on tax reform - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sen. Cassidy on tax reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) -

The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill by the end of the week. Critics say if passed, the bill would tilt the tax code to benefit wealthy Americans. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) refutes that, saying tax reform would benefit working-class Americans.

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the Republican plan would increase the deficit by $1.4 trillion over the next ten years.

Sen. Cassidy disagrees. During an interview with KPLC 7 News from his Washington office, Cassidy said: “CBO is assuming we grow at just 1.9 percent. If we grow faster, the federal government gets more tax dollars, not because taxes are higher but because as the economy grows, tax receipts grow with it. I'm confident the CBO kind of got this one wrong."

Senate Republicans are racing to pass a tax bill by the first weekend of December, but it’s not clear they'll have the votes do it.

