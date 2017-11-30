LCPD searching for two individuals

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching two individuals in the Lake Area.

Chief Mark Kraus said the court has issued a pick up order on Marcus Dewayne Handy and a bench warrant on Lee James Gibbs, both of Lake Charles. If anyone is caught assisting or harboring these fugitives, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Kraus asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.