St. Louis Catholic High School closed today due to power outage

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching two individuals in the Lake Area.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is searching two individuals in the Lake Area.More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
Last year's train display in the front windows of the Muller's building was so popular, it's been moved to a larger venue.More >>
Last year's train display in the front windows of the Muller's building was so popular, it's been moved to a larger venue.More >>