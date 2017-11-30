St. Louis Catholic High School closed today due to power outage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

St. Louis Catholic High School closed today due to power outage

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles is closed today due to a power outage.

Director of Development Ashley Atkins said all classes are canceled today. Parents are asked to check the school website for updates.

