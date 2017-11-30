WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Microchipping pets - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Microchipping pets

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

LSU graduate students are sounding the alarm, saying the tax reform bill passed by the U.S. House before Thanksgiving could lead to a “brain drain” in Louisiana.

Some Louisiana librarians are learning what to do in case of an opioid overdose.

A man is accused of kidnapping a postal worker, killing her and dumping her body in Jeff Davis Parish.

Chennault International Airport is looking to expand but one thing stood in the way, the Mallard Cove Golf Course.

Plus, some pet owners are turning to technology to make sure their furry companions don't go missing.

And the venue for the 77th performance of Handel's "Messiah" scheduled for this weekend has been moved back to its original home.

In weather, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach the mid 70s for today’s high. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:01 AM EST2017-11-30 14:01:05 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

  • Leif Pedersen - musician, philanthropy director, children's author

    Leif Pedersen - musician, philanthropy director, children's author

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:56 AM EST2017-11-30 13:56:36 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV
    From running the Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, singing big band hits, even writing children's books, Leif Pedersen is a busy man. Many people know Pedersen as the Vice president of philanthropy of The Foundation at Memorial Hospital.  But his talents go deeper.  He's also a very successful musician, having performed over the years with several well known big bands. "You know I can talk with people, be it mayors, senators that have seen me perform,"...More >>
    From running the Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, singing big band hits, even writing children's books, Leif Pedersen is a busy man. Many people know Pedersen as the Vice president of philanthropy of The Foundation at Memorial Hospital.  But his talents go deeper.  He's also a very successful musician, having performed over the years with several well known big bands. "You know I can talk with people, be it mayors, senators that have seen me perform,"...More >>

  • St. Louis Catholic High School closed today due to power outage

    St. Louis Catholic High School closed today due to power outage

    Thursday, November 30 2017 8:39 AM EST2017-11-30 13:39:21 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)
    St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles is closed today due to a power outage. Director of Development Ashley Atkins said all classes are canceled today. Parents are asked to check the school website for updates. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles is closed today due to a power outage. Director of Development Ashley Atkins said all classes are canceled today. Parents are asked to check the school website for updates. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly