FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns today with slightly cooler temperatures

Today will be a much better day with skies clearing throughout the day. We will have plentiful sunshine later this afternoon! This morning will still have mostly cloudy skies but very low rain chances. There is also a lot of fog in a few areas and we are under a dense fog advisory until 6:00 AM. Once the sun comes up, that will help diminish the fog. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach the mid 70s for today’s high.

Tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance of rain. It will also be cooler than the last few nights. Temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. A few places, especially north of I-10 will see the 40s again tonight! The winds have turned to the north, bringing in dry air, therefore our humidity will go down!

Friday should be very nice once again with slightly cooler temperatures. We will be very close to the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low 70s, and we will have mostly sunny skies. This should be great weather to end the week, and start the weekend! Not to mention, to also start our December!

Next weekend will remain nice with great weather to get outside! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will warm up to the mid 70s. Saturday will be a better day due to more sunshine, but Sunday should be nice as well. There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, however. This is a few showers that could pop up a couple days ahead of another cold front.

Starting on Monday, our rain chances remain at 20%. These few showers will be because of southerly winds returning. We will still have partly cloudy skies, but should see more clouds Monday night. It will be a warm day again with highs in the mid 70s, and low overnight in the low 60s.

Tuesday has a high chance to see a lot of rain. Another cold front is making its way to Louisiana, and this time, the front should be much stronger. We will likely have a good amount of rain, then much cooler temperatures coming behind it! Rain chances right now are up to 40%. Highs on Tuesday will still be warm, while reaching the mid 70s.

Wednesday also has a good chance to see rain. Rain chances remain at 40% with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. These showers will last basically all day. By Wednesday night, the bulk of the rain will be gone and skies will begin to clear once again. Highs on Wednesday are only in the 60s. Then overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday will have great weather return with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will also be much cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s, while overnight temperatures will fall to the mid 40s!

