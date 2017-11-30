Jennings set to face star-studded West Feliciana defense

The magical season for the Bulldogs of Jennings is not over yet. The Dogs head to the semifinal round for the first time since 2013.

"It's truly a blessing, it's been hard work. All through the summer and through the spring," said Jennings wide receiver/cornerback Bryce Anthony. "We've been waiting for this since our sophomore year and it's a great blessing."

"Being able to get to this step and giving yourself the opportunity to play for a state championship, that's what everybody's goal is," Bulldogs coach Rusty Phelps said. "We're here now and we have to go out and execute."

In three playoff games, Jennings has only given up 19 points, including a shut out over No. 7 Crowley last week. The Bulldogs have yet to allow 200 yards of total offense in the playoffs.

"Our defense, they've been getting it and getting it every game," said running back Tyrik Sonnier. "Our offense just keeps pushing down the ball, every play and trying to get the touchdown. We fight for it."

"We rely on our defense and on eight seniors out there that have been starting for three years," Phelps said. "We're going to have to lean on those guys back there with 30 something games experience under their belt to play this scheme."

This week the Bulldogs visit an experienced powerhouse, in No. 6 West Feliciana. The Saints have now reached the 2A semifinals for four straight years. West Feliciana is led by a trio of thee star prospects, all of which play on defense.

"This is a group of guys similar to ours that have been there. They have several seniors that are starters. They are very talented speed-wise and defensively, that make you earn everything," Phelps said. "They are really good in the special teams area because they use all of that speed to get down the field and cover kicks."

If the Bulldogs come out victorious Friday night, it'll be the first time in 25 years that Jennings has played on the carpet in New Orleans.

