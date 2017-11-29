Three-day power issue continues in downtown Lake Charles

Chennault International Airport was looking to expand, but one thing stood in the way---The Mallard Cove Golf Course. Now nearly two years later the 40-year-old golf course could be relocating. Wednesday afternoon city and airport officials met in a private meeting to discuss a cooperative agreement that would include the new golf course being paid for by the airport, and Morganfield Development donating the land. "It's very rare in politics where you walk aw...More >>
Kristen Harrell is a traveling teacher in Calcasieu parish. she lives in lake Charles, spends mornings at Sulphur high and then goes to SAM Houston high in moss bluff for the afternoons. it's a long day. "Traffic from Sulphur into Lake Charles is fairly bad because of people being let off from the plants. Traffic from Lake Charles into Moss Bluff in the afternoon is horrible because of ...More >>
Spotty power outages have caused issues for local businesses in downtown Lake Charles this past week. Entergy crews are working on it, but a lot of residents and business owners are left with some questions. It's now day three of a downtown-wide power outage. These outages have even been affecting the staff here at 7News, having to use a backup generator to keep us up and running. While our power is back up now, others are still dealing with the outage. It ...More >>
An 18-wheeler pulling a mobile home has gone off the road at the Cities Service exit in Sulphur, causing traffic to back up past the I-10/210 interchange. Authorities are suggesting motorists take US 90 west as an alternate route. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
