Texas postal employee charged in connection with body found in Jeff Davis Parish

A 30-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a body that was found in Jeff Davis Parish in October.

Little information was known about the situation when the U.S. Postal Service's Investigative Unit located the body on Oilfield Road, just south of I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Last week, Don Gaines was charged in federal court with kidnapping a woman, whom he then transported from Texas to Louisiana and killed, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

Several Texas stations have reported the dead woman as Gaines' girlfriend, 28-year-old Gayla Roy, who was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she did not show up for work for two days.

Both Gaines and Roy were post office employees, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Gaines was also the father of Roy's two children.

Gaines is accused of choking Roy in her car, after which he believed her to be dead. She regained consciousness, but Gaines brought her to Louisiana against her will.

"Gaines stopped the car along the feeder road of Interstate 10, took the victim into the woods where he shot her in the head and abandoned her body."

Gaines could face the death penalty if convicted.

