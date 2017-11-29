Puppy Cam Calendars

Get your very own Puppy Cam Calendar and ring in the New Year!

Calendars are just $20 each and proceeds benefit 3 local rescue organizations - the Humane Society of Southwest Louisiana, New Beginnings / German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue, and Pit Bull Rescue.

Calendars are now available at the following locations:

Gill Bright Animal Hospital - 406 West McNeese St.

C&C Home Appliances - 2335 East McNeese St.

KPLC - 320 Division St in downtown Lake Charles