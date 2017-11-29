Puppy Cam Calendars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Puppy Cam Calendars

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
Get your very own Puppy Cam Calendar and ring in the New Year!

Calendars are just $20 each and proceeds benefit 3 local rescue organizations - the Humane Society of Southwest Louisiana, New Beginnings / German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue, and Pit Bull Rescue.

Calendars are now available at the following locations:
Gill Bright Animal Hospital  - 406 West McNeese St.
C&C Home Appliances - 2335 East McNeese St.
KPLC - 320 Division St in downtown Lake Charles

    Chennault International Airport was looking to expand, but one thing stood in the way---The Mallard Cove Golf Course.  Now nearly two years later the 40-year-old golf course could be relocating.  Wednesday afternoon city and airport officials met in a private meeting to discuss a cooperative agreement that would include the new golf course being paid for by the airport, and Morganfield Development donating the land.  "It's very rare in politics where you walk aw...

    Kristen Harrell              is a traveling teacher in Calcasieu parish.   she lives in lake Charles, spends mornings at Sulphur high and then goes to SAM Houston high in moss bluff for the afternoons. it's a long day. "Traffic from Sulphur into Lake Charles is fairly bad because of people being let off from the plants. Traffic from Lake Charles into Moss Bluff in the afternoon is horrible because of ...

    Spotty power outages have caused issues for local businesses in downtown Lake Charles this past week.  Entergy crews are working on it, but a lot of residents and business owners are left with some questions.  It's now day three of a downtown-wide power outage.  These outages have even been affecting the staff here at 7News, having to use a backup generator to keep us up and running. While our power is back up now, others are still dealing with the outage. It ...

