4th annual Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic tips off Thursday

The self proclaimed "top 16-team tournament in the country," the Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic returns for its fourth year on Thursday, November 30.
The tournament released the 16 teams that made the cut this year, and as usual, it's impressive. Four state champions make the field this year and 10 of the teams played in the semifinals in 2017.
Two of the state's top players will be in attendance, including LSU signee, Ja'Vonte Smart and UL Lafayette signee Randy Gladney.
DeRidder, Hamilton Christian, LC College Prep and Washington-Marion will represent the Lake area in the tournament.
THURSDAYS SCHEDULE:
At Hamilton Christian's gym-
Game #1 at 4:00 PM: St. Martinville vs. Wossman
Game #2 at 5:30 PM: Woodlawn (SH) vs. LCCP
Game #3 at 7:00 PM: Hamilton Christian vs. Carroll
Game #4 at 8:30 PM: Dunham vs. Washington-Marion
At LCB's gym-
Game #1 at 4:00 PM: Bossier vs. Ellender
Game #2 at 5:30 PM: DeRidder vs. Scotlandville
Game #3 at 7:00 PM: Landry-Walker vs. Richwood
Game #4 at 8:30 PM: Southwood vs. Peabody
Below is a list of the 16 tournament teams:
Bossier
Carroll +
DeRidder
Dunham +
Ellender +
Hamilton Christian +
Lake Charles College Prep
Landry-Walker *+
Peabody *+
Richwood
Scotlandville *+
Southwood
St. Martinville
Washington-Marion *+
Woodlawn +
Wossman +
*Denotes state champions
+Denotes final four team
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.