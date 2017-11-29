4th annual Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic tips off Thursday

The self proclaimed "top 16-team tournament in the country," the Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic returns for its fourth year on Thursday, November 30.

The tournament released the 16 teams that made the cut this year, and as usual, it's impressive. Four state champions make the field this year and 10 of the teams played in the semifinals in 2017.

Two of the state's top players will be in attendance, including LSU signee, Ja'Vonte Smart and UL Lafayette signee Randy Gladney.

DeRidder, Hamilton Christian, LC College Prep and Washington-Marion will represent the Lake area in the tournament.

THURSDAYS SCHEDULE:

At Hamilton Christian's gym-

Game #1 at 4:00 PM: St. Martinville vs. Wossman

Game #2 at 5:30 PM: Woodlawn (SH) vs. LCCP

Game #3 at 7:00 PM: Hamilton Christian vs. Carroll

Game #4 at 8:30 PM: Dunham vs. Washington-Marion

At LCB's gym-

Game #1 at 4:00 PM: Bossier vs. Ellender

Game #2 at 5:30 PM: DeRidder vs. Scotlandville

Game #3 at 7:00 PM: Landry-Walker vs. Richwood

Game #4 at 8:30 PM: Southwood vs. Peabody

Below is a list of the 16 tournament teams:

Bossier

Carroll +

DeRidder

Dunham +

Ellender +

Hamilton Christian +

Lake Charles College Prep

Landry-Walker *+

Peabody *+

Richwood

Scotlandville *+

Southwood

St. Martinville

Washington-Marion *+

Woodlawn +

Wossman +





*Denotes state champions

+Denotes final four team

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.