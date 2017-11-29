TRAFFIC: Only right lane closed on I-10 W at Cities Service exit, congestion remains

An 18-wheeler pulling a mobile home has gone off the road at the Cities Service exit in Sulphur.

Only the right lane is closed, although there is congestion on I-10 west from the exit to the Calcasieu River bridge.

The 18-wheeler ran off the road and into the ditch after hitting a guardrail. No one was injured in the accident.

