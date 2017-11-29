TRAFFIC: Only right lane closed on I-10 W at Cities Service exit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Only right lane closed on I-10 W at Cities Service exit, congestion remains

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

An 18-wheeler pulling a mobile home has gone off the road at the Cities Service exit in Sulphur.

Only the right lane is closed, although there is congestion on I-10 west from the exit to the Calcasieu River bridge.

The 18-wheeler ran off the road and into the ditch after hitting a guardrail. No one was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New location could be coming for Mallard Cove Golf Course

    New location could be coming for Mallard Cove Golf Course

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-11-30 04:51:42 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Chennault International Airport was looking to expand, but one thing stood in the way---The Mallard Cove Golf Course.  Now nearly two years later the 40-year-old golf course could be relocating.  Wednesday afternoon city and airport officials met in a private meeting to discuss a cooperative agreement that would include the new golf course being paid for by the airport, and Morganfield Development donating the land.  "It's very rare in politics where you walk aw...

    More >>

    Chennault International Airport was looking to expand, but one thing stood in the way---The Mallard Cove Golf Course.  Now nearly two years later the 40-year-old golf course could be relocating.  Wednesday afternoon city and airport officials met in a private meeting to discuss a cooperative agreement that would include the new golf course being paid for by the airport, and Morganfield Development donating the land.  "It's very rare in politics where you walk aw...

    More >>

  • Special Report: SWLA Traffic Troubles

    Special Report: SWLA Traffic Troubles

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:32 PM EST2017-11-30 01:32:51 GMT

    Kristen Harrell              is a traveling teacher in Calcasieu parish.   she lives in lake Charles, spends mornings at Sulphur high and then goes to SAM Houston high in moss bluff for the afternoons. it's a long day. "Traffic from Sulphur into Lake Charles is fairly bad because of people being let off from the plants. Traffic from Lake Charles into Moss Bluff in the afternoon is horrible because of ...

    More >>

    Kristen Harrell              is a traveling teacher in Calcasieu parish.   she lives in lake Charles, spends mornings at Sulphur high and then goes to SAM Houston high in moss bluff for the afternoons. it's a long day. "Traffic from Sulphur into Lake Charles is fairly bad because of people being let off from the plants. Traffic from Lake Charles into Moss Bluff in the afternoon is horrible because of ...

    More >>

  • Three-day power issue continues in downtown Lake Charles

    Three-day power issue continues in downtown Lake Charles

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:18 PM EST2017-11-30 00:18:11 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Spotty power outages have caused issues for local businesses in downtown Lake Charles this past week.  Entergy crews are working on it, but a lot of residents and business owners are left with some questions.  It's now day three of a downtown-wide power outage.  These outages have even been affecting the staff here at 7News, having to use a backup generator to keep us up and running. While our power is back up now, others are still dealing with the outage. It ...

    More >>

    Spotty power outages have caused issues for local businesses in downtown Lake Charles this past week.  Entergy crews are working on it, but a lot of residents and business owners are left with some questions.  It's now day three of a downtown-wide power outage.  These outages have even been affecting the staff here at 7News, having to use a backup generator to keep us up and running. While our power is back up now, others are still dealing with the outage. It ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly