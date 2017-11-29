FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front arrives overnight with little noticeable change in the weather

Showers were off and on through the afternoon across portions of Southwest Louisiana, and this will slowly come to an end this evening. A weak cold front will move through tonight, but it will not change our weather at all. Another cold front arrives late Thursday with only a minor change in the weather expected.

Temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler Thursday morning than Wednesday. Lows will range from the mid 50s north of I-10 to the low 60s at the coast.

A second cold front will move through on Thursday, but it too is expected to be weak. Temperatures will not drop much behind this front either. Friday through Sunday will see highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to the low 50s. These values are still above normal for this time of year.

The long-range models are still struggling with the forecast for next week. They continue to show wildly different forecasts each time the models update. Because of this the confidence in the forecast for next week is extremely low and the forecast could change drastically with time. For now, the forecast calls for warmer temperatures through the middle of the week with rain chances increasing by Tuesday. A strong cold front may arrive later in the week, but that is very uncertain. Be sure to check back for updates on the forecast for next week…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

