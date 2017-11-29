Jennings alum Travis Etienne earns All-ACC third-team honor

By: http://www.clemsontigers.com
Six Clemson interior linemen, three on offense and three on defense, were named first-team All-ACC. Overall, 13 Clemson players were named first, second or third team All-ACC, seven on offense and six on defense.
Travis Etienne | RB | FR | Jennings, La.
Freshman Travis Etienne, Clemson’s leading rusher with 720, and the ACC leader in yards per rushing attempt at 7.4, was also named to the third team. Etienne set the freshman touchdown record for Clemson last week.
