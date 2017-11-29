Barbe alum Trey Quinn earns All-AAC first-team honor

By: http://smumustangs.com

Five SMU Mustangs have been honored as All-American Athletic Conference selections, league officials announced on Wednesday. Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Courtland Sutton were first-team selections, while Evan Brown and Jordan Wyatt picked up honorable mention accolades from the league to round out the group.



The five selections is the most for the Mustangs in The American since its inception in 2013, and the most for SMU since 2012.



Trey Quinn | WR | JR | Lake Charles, La.



Quinn leads the nation in receptions per game (8.8), while also ranking inside the top five in receiving touchdowns (12), and the top 10 in both receiving yards (1,191) and receiving yards per game (99.3). In 12 games this season, Quinn has a team-leading 106 receptions, placing him second on SMU's single-season receptions list. His 1,191 receiving yards are fourth in a season for a Mustang.



The junior has posted two of the three top-reception performances in the FBS, with 17 catches at Houston and at Cincinnati. With the 15 receptions against UConn the game prior, he became the only player this century to register 15+ catches in three straight games. He has six 100+ yard performances in 2017, including four straight starting Sept. 30 against UConn.



Quinn is a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.



Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.