Christmas model trains running at Brimstone Museum in December

Last year's train display in the front windows of the Muller's building was so popular, it's been moved to larger venue. During the month of December, the Southwest Louisiana "O" Gauge Model Railroad Club will be running its Christmas Trains at the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur.
"There's just something about Christmas and toy trains," said model collector Andy Buckley. "So all of us that have O gauge trains...we get them out at Christmas, run them around the Christmas tree. Most of our wives are sick of that. They're ready for us to have them somewhere else."
"I actually started in my teens, like 16 or 17," said club member Edwin Sherwood. "I'd always wanted an electric train when I was a child. I got battery powered trains and push trains. I never got an electric train. So I started collecting trains."
The club members have gathered together their collection and put it all together under one roof.
"The children just love it," said Buckley. "They love watching the trains. A lot of the adults are nostalgic, because they remember the old Sears, Woolworth. We added an entire cityscape this year."
Member Paul Carlson was a conductor on the railroad, retiring after 43 years.
"It's a fascination and imagination I think," said Carlson. "I like to build the structures as much as I like to see the trains and watch the little kids. I have it upstairs at home and I set it up for Christmas."
The trains will be on display this Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, 2017, during "Christmas Under the Oaks." They will also run on the three Saturdays before Christmas: December 9th, 16th and 23rd from 11 am until 3 pm.
Chennault International Airport was looking to expand, but one thing stood in the way---The Mallard Cove Golf Course. Now nearly two years later the 40-year-old golf course could be relocating. Wednesday afternoon city and airport officials met in a private meeting to discuss a cooperative agreement that would include the new golf course being paid for by the airport, and Morganfield Development donating the land. "It's very rare in politics where you walk aw...
Kristen Harrell is a traveling teacher in Calcasieu parish. she lives in lake Charles, spends mornings at Sulphur high and then goes to SAM Houston high in moss bluff for the afternoons. it's a long day. "Traffic from Sulphur into Lake Charles is fairly bad because of people being let off from the plants. Traffic from Lake Charles into Moss Bluff in the afternoon is horrible because of ...
Spotty power outages have caused issues for local businesses in downtown Lake Charles this past week. Entergy crews are working on it, but a lot of residents and business owners are left with some questions. It's now day three of a downtown-wide power outage. These outages have even been affecting the staff here at 7News, having to use a backup generator to keep us up and running. While our power is back up now, others are still dealing with the outage. It ...
An 18-wheeler pulling a mobile home has gone off the road at the Cities Service exit in Sulphur, causing traffic to back up past the I-10/210 interchange. Authorities are suggesting motorists take US 90 west as an alternate route.
