Christmas model trains running at Brimstone Museum in December



Last year's train display in the front windows of the Muller's building was so popular, it's been moved to larger venue. During the month of December, the Southwest Louisiana "O" Gauge Model Railroad Club will be running its Christmas Trains at the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur.



"There's just something about Christmas and toy trains," said model collector Andy Buckley. "So all of us that have O gauge trains...we get them out at Christmas, run them around the Christmas tree. Most of our wives are sick of that. They're ready for us to have them somewhere else."



"I actually started in my teens, like 16 or 17," said club member Edwin Sherwood. "I'd always wanted an electric train when I was a child. I got battery powered trains and push trains. I never got an electric train. So I started collecting trains."



The club members have gathered together their collection and put it all together under one roof.



"The children just love it," said Buckley. "They love watching the trains. A lot of the adults are nostalgic, because they remember the old Sears, Woolworth. We added an entire cityscape this year."



Member Paul Carlson was a conductor on the railroad, retiring after 43 years.



"It's a fascination and imagination I think," said Carlson. "I like to build the structures as much as I like to see the trains and watch the little kids. I have it upstairs at home and I set it up for Christmas."



The trains will be on display this Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, 2017, during "Christmas Under the Oaks." They will also run on the three Saturdays before Christmas: December 9th, 16th and 23rd from 11 am until 3 pm.

