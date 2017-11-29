Authorities say man shot by deputies broke into estranged wife's - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities say man shot by deputies broke into estranged wife's home

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
David Rozas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) David Rozas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say a man shot by deputies Tuesday night had broken into his estranged wife's home.

David Rozas, 45, of Sulphur, was armed with a gun when he broke into the home searching for an acquaintance of the wife who was not there, said Cmdr. James McGee. The woman was able to call 911 and exit the home. Rozas started to drive away, but when he saw the woman hiding outside, he exited his truck and chased her down with a gun.

Deputies arrived at that moment and gave "loud, verbal commands" for Rozas to drop the gun, McGee said. When Rozas raised the gun toward the deputy, the deputy fired. When Rozas began firing back, the deputy took cover and continued to shoot, striking Rozas "several" times.

Rozas was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated assault with a firearm and home invasion. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $875,000.

He will be booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center when he is released from the hospital.

