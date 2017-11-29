Man attempting to cross I-10 in Sulphur struck and killed

A man attempting to cross Interstate 10 in Sulphur was struck and killed Tuesday night, authorities said.

Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said Andrew Brennan Thomas, 22, of Sulphur, was trying to cross the interstate between the La. 27 and Cities Service exits when he was hit around 9:40 p.m. by an eastbound vehicle.

Thomas was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:08 p.m.

Coats said the death was the first vehicle-pedestrian fatality in Sulphur this year.

Officer Ryan Arnold is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.