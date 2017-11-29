Rice dryer catches fire in Fenton

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say a man shot by deputies Tuesday night had broken into his estranged wife's home. David Rozas, 45, of Sulphur, was armed with a gun when he broke into the home searching for an acquaintance of the wife who was not there, said Cmdr. James McGee. The woman was able to call 911 and exit the home. Rozas started to drive away, but when he saw the woman hiding outside, he exited his truck and chased her down with a gun. Deputies arrived...More >>
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say a man shot by deputies Tuesday night had broken into his estranged wife's home. David Rozas, 45, of Sulphur, was armed with a gun when he broke into the home searching for an acquaintance of the wife who was not there, said Cmdr. James McGee. The woman was able to call 911 and exit the home. Rozas started to drive away, but when he saw the woman hiding outside, he exited his truck and chased her down with a gun. Deputies arrived...More >>
Two rice dryers on US 165 in Fenton overheated Wednesday morning, officials confirm. Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn, with Fenton police, said that two rice bins overheated around 7:45 a.m. O'Quinn said there was never an open flame - it was contained within the rice dryer. The situation is under control, but firefighters remain at the scene. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Two rice dryers on US 165 in Fenton overheated Wednesday morning, officials confirm. Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn, with Fenton police, said that two rice bins overheated around 7:45 a.m. O'Quinn said there was never an open flame - it was contained within the rice dryer. The situation is under control, but firefighters remain at the scene. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A man attempting to cross Interstate 10 in Sulphur was struck and killed Tuesday night, authorities said. Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said Andrew Brennan Thomas, 22, of Sulphur, was trying to cross the interstate between the La. 27 and Cities Service exits when he was hit around 9:40 p.m. by an eastbound vehicle. Thomas was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:08 p.m. Coats said the death was the first vehicle-pedestrian fatality in S...More >>
A man attempting to cross Interstate 10 in Sulphur was struck and killed Tuesday night, authorities said. Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said Andrew Brennan Thomas, 22, of Sulphur, was trying to cross the interstate between the La. 27 and Cities Service exits when he was hit around 9:40 p.m. by an eastbound vehicle. Thomas was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:08 p.m. Coats said the death was the first vehicle-pedestrian fatality in S...More >>
The suspected driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.More >>
The suspected driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>