Rice dryer catches fire in Fenton

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)
FENTON, LA (KPLC) -

A rice dryer on US 165 in Fenton caught fire Wednesday morning, officials confirm.

The fire was on the upper level, said Fenton Police Chief Luther Alfred. The bottom level was not affected. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m.

No one was injured.

Alfred described the incident as a "small fire."

Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn said the fire started when the dryer overheated.

