Microchipping pets this hunting season

Some pet owners are turning to technology to make sure their furry companions don't go missing...



And, with hunting season upon us, some of those hunters are doing the same.



Microchipping dogs before heading out to the field this hunting season to ensure their safety.



A fast and easy process says, Dr. Wade Woolman. He, along with other veterinarians, inserts a chip behind your dog's neck.



The chip is then registered with the owner's information to make sure if a dog is lost or stolen the dog can be returned to their rightful owner.

