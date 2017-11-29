UPDATE: Suspected driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Suspected driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

By KPLC Digital Staff
Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police) Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The suspected driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, Trevino Clark, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday night. The hit-and-run vehicle was located in a barn on his property. Clark was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and charged with felony hit-and-run, failure to report a crash and driving with a suspended driver’s license. 

State Police Troop D worked around the clock on this case with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. 

Troopers would like to thank media outlets who assisted us by distributing information about this incident as well as citizens who provided us with helpful information, Anderson said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

