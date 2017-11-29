WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

After 2 ½ months of relative quiet, North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard.

Human trafficking has become such a problem in Louisiana that Governor John Bel Edwards is asking state agencies to come together to talk about the resources for victims.

Louisiana Planned Parenthood is keeping its funding after a federal appeals court couldn't break a tie.

A suspect injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Sulphur is recovering in the hospital this morning from non-life threatening injuries.

The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Westlake will not be getting new owners.

We've made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? yesterday was a global day of giving--spread through the power of social media.

Some Shell Beach Drive residents in Lake Charles will be opening their doors to the public this coming Sunday for the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour.

Plus, KPLC is hosting its annual one-day food drive one week from today at Abraham's Tent in Lake Charles.

And if you're not ready to stop shopping, JetBlue is in the midst of a two-day flash sale with fares as low as $49 one way.

In weather, we will have cloudy skies all day long with scattered to isolated showers possible. Rain chances are up to 30% today. It will still be a warm and humid day with temperatures reaching the mid 70s this afternoon. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

