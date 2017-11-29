Holiday home tours happening this Sunday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook) Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour.

The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Admission is $50 per person.

Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season.

After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments.

The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outreach program which provides free Symphony concert tickets to students K through 12 at at-risk schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact the Symphony office at 433-1611 or click HERE.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:13 AM EST2017-11-29 11:13:00 GMT
    Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:24 AM EST2017-11-29 10:24:22 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:11 AM EST2017-11-29 10:11:19 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly