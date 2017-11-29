Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour.

The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Admission is $50 per person.

Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season.

After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments.

The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outreach program which provides free Symphony concert tickets to students K through 12 at at-risk schools.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact the Symphony office at 433-1611 or click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.