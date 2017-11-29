FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies with a few showers today; Sunshine returns later this week

For today, it will be a much different day. We will have cloudy skies all day long with scattered to isolated showers possible. At times there will also be drizzle in a few areas. Rain chances are up to 30% today. It will still be a warm and humid day as well. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s.

Tonight, will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. However, the good news is that the winds are turning back to the north, bringing in slightly drier air. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 50s.

Thursday will have a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then will have decreasing clouds later in the day. I do not expect any rain to stick around for too long. So, by lunchtime, you should be able to go outside with no umbrella! Thursday will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s in the afternoon. The front will start to take effect later in the evening when temperatures start to cool down. Thursday night will cool to the lower 50s.

Friday should be very nice once again with slightly cooler temperatures. We will be very close to the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low 70s, and we will have mostly sunny skies. This should be great weather to end the week, and start the weekend!

Next weekend will remain nice with great weather to get outside! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will warm up to the mid 70s. There is still little to no chance for rain! If you have any outdoor plans, there should be nothing to stand in your way!

Starting on Monday, our rain chances go back up to 30%. These showers will be due to winds coming out of the south. This increases our humidity and showers become likely. Rain is more likely in the afternoon. It will be a warm day again with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday has a high chance to see a lot of rain. Another cold front is making its way to Louisiana, and this time, the front should be much stronger. We will likely have a good amount of rain, then much cooler temperatures coming behind it!

Due to the uncertainty of the timing, I’m keeping just a 40% chance of rain now, since the timing could still change. What we do know, is that the front will come through at some point next week, and we will get plenty of rain initially, but then temperatures will quickly cool down by Thursday!

