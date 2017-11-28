Deputy-involved shooting reported in Sulphur

A deputy-involved shooting has occurred on Patton Street in Sulphur, according to James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were responding to a burglary in progress call from a female around 7:55 Tuesday night. Dispatch could hear the woman pleading with a suspect to "drop the gun."

Upon arriving at the scene a deputy spotted a man with a firearm and gave verbal commands for him to drop it. The man refused to drop the weapon and at that time deputies opened fire on the suspect and wounded him. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as David S. Rozas, 45, of Sulphur.

Sheriff Mancuso says he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated assault upon his release from the hospital. State Police will carry out an investigation of the officer-involved shooting while CPSO will investigate the original charges against the suspect.

No deputies were injured in this shooting.

