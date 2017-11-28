KCS Holiday Express at DeRidder Christmas Light Show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

KCS Holiday Express at DeRidder Christmas Light Show

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Kansas City Southern Holiday Express) (Source: Kansas City Southern Holiday Express)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Christmas has arrived in DeRidder.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is in DeRidder tonight, kicking off the Christmas Light Show.

The six-car train is bringing Santa Claus for a visit with kids as well as model trains on display.

The event was free and open to the public, and the DeRidder Fire Department was handing out free hot chocolate.

If you missed the Christmas Light Show, don't worry it will continue throughout the month of December. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:13 AM EST2017-11-29 11:13:00 GMT
    Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:24 AM EST2017-11-29 10:24:22 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:11 AM EST2017-11-29 10:11:19 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly