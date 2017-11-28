KCS Holiday Express at DeRidder Christmas Light Show

Christmas has arrived in DeRidder.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is in DeRidder tonight, kicking off the Christmas Light Show.

The six-car train is bringing Santa Claus for a visit with kids as well as model trains on display.

The event was free and open to the public, and the DeRidder Fire Department was handing out free hot chocolate.

If you missed the Christmas Light Show, don't worry it will continue throughout the month of December.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.