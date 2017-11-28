Second annual I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 16

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the second annual 'I-10 Bowl' will be held December 16. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Iota.

The game will be played at Sulphur High School on Saturday, December 16, at 2 P.M. The host site will rotate between Lafayette and Lake Charles every two years. Freddie Harrison of Washington Marion High School is once again coordinating the Lake Charles team.

Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.

Barbe leads the way with eight players on the active roster, followed by Iowa, with six. Sulphur has four players in the game, while Washington-Marion and Sam Houston each send three. Welsh, Kinder, Jennings and LaGrange have a pair of players selected.

Below is the initial 2017 roster.



Lake Charles' I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters

Quarterback

Colton Frank, LaGrange

Zach Hayes, Welsh

Running Back

Glenn Willis, Sulphur

Jaivan Samuel, Barbe



Wide Receiver

Devon Pauley, Barbe

Jaylon Smith, Barbe

Kendrick Celestine, Sulphur

Marka'il Nixon, Iowa

Cole Fleming, Iowa

Tight End

Pearse Migl, Welsh

Kaden Jones, Iowa



Offensive Line

Jarvis Taylor, Washington-Marion

Daquan Dantley, Washington-Marion

Sean White, Barbe

Kaleb Hogg, Sulphur

Ryan Mareno, Sam Houston

Dagan Doyle, Sam Houston

Athlete

Tony St. Julien, Vinton

Dustin Jackson, Sam Houston



Defensive Line

Joey McNeely, Kinder

C. J. Semien, Barbe

Logan LeJeune, Elton

Slade Manlief, Sulphur

Chandler Crawford, Barbe

Linebacker

Mathew Cormier, LaGrange

Jordan Cordova, Kinder

Creighton Richmond, Washington-Marion

Brayden Adams, Barbe

Brevan Ned, Westlake

Mar'Cae Boutte, Iowa

Defensive Back

Josh Thomas, Barbe

Bryce Anthony, Jennings

Davian Madden, Jennings

Darius Daniels, Iowa

Bryce Buquet, Iowa

Kicker/Punter

Adam Ieyoub, St. Louis

