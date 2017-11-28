Second annual I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game set for December 16

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced the second annual 'I-10 Bowl' will be held December 16. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Iota.
The game will be played at Sulphur High School on Saturday, December 16, at 2 P.M. The host site will rotate between Lafayette and Lake Charles every two years. Freddie Harrison of Washington Marion High School is once again coordinating the Lake Charles team.
Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there.
Barbe leads the way with eight players on the active roster, followed by Iowa, with six. Sulphur has four players in the game, while Washington-Marion and Sam Houston each send three. Welsh, Kinder, Jennings and LaGrange have a pair of players selected.
Below is the initial 2017 roster.
Lake Charles' I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters
Quarterback
Colton Frank, LaGrange
Zach Hayes, Welsh
Running Back
Glenn Willis, Sulphur
Jaivan Samuel, Barbe
Wide Receiver
Devon Pauley, Barbe
Jaylon Smith, Barbe
Kendrick Celestine, Sulphur
Marka'il Nixon, Iowa
Cole Fleming, Iowa
Tight End
Pearse Migl, Welsh
Kaden Jones, Iowa
Offensive Line
Jarvis Taylor, Washington-Marion
Daquan Dantley, Washington-Marion
Sean White, Barbe
Kaleb Hogg, Sulphur
Ryan Mareno, Sam Houston
Dagan Doyle, Sam Houston
Athlete
Tony St. Julien, Vinton
Dustin Jackson, Sam Houston
Defensive Line
Joey McNeely, Kinder
C. J. Semien, Barbe
Logan LeJeune, Elton
Slade Manlief, Sulphur
Chandler Crawford, Barbe
Linebacker
Mathew Cormier, LaGrange
Jordan Cordova, Kinder
Creighton Richmond, Washington-Marion
Brayden Adams, Barbe
Brevan Ned, Westlake
Mar'Cae Boutte, Iowa
Defensive Back
Josh Thomas, Barbe
Bryce Anthony, Jennings
Davian Madden, Jennings
Darius Daniels, Iowa
Bryce Buquet, Iowa
Kicker/Punter
Adam Ieyoub, St. Louis
