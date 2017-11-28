State police locate 'person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

State police locate 'person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson. 

Sandra Rita Jean Martin, 35, is currently being questioned, Anderson said. Martin lives in the Lake Charles area but previously lived in Morgan City.

State police asked the public for assistance in locating Martin earlier this afternoon.

Samantha Broussard, 29, of Moss Bluff, was walking on the shoulder of the I-10 westbound on-ramp where it merges onto I-10 just west of La. 397 when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck her is believed to be a  2001 to 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van, Anderson said.

Anderson asked anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts or who has observed a Chrysler Town and Country van with recent damage to the front passenger side to contact Louisiana State Police at 337-491-2511.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash apprehended

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:13 AM EST2017-11-29 11:13:00 GMT
    Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)Trevino Clark (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

    The driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Moss Bluff woman earlier this week has been apprehended by authorities.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday home tours

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:24 AM EST2017-11-29 10:24:22 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Holiday home tours happening this Sunday

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:11 AM EST2017-11-29 10:11:19 GMT
    Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)Holiday Home Tour (Source: Facebook)
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    This Sunday, Dec. 3, some Shell Beach Drive residents will be opening up their doors to the public as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's annual Holiday Home Tour. The home tour begins at 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, attendees are invited to enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. The annual home tour aims to raise funds for the symphony's concerts and its educational outrea...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly