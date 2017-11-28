State police locate 'person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run

Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson.

Sandra Rita Jean Martin, 35, is currently being questioned, Anderson said. Martin lives in the Lake Charles area but previously lived in Morgan City.

State police asked the public for assistance in locating Martin earlier this afternoon.

Samantha Broussard, 29, of Moss Bluff, was walking on the shoulder of the I-10 westbound on-ramp where it merges onto I-10 just west of La. 397 when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle that struck her is believed to be a 2001 to 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van, Anderson said.

Anderson asked anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts or who has observed a Chrysler Town and Country van with recent damage to the front passenger side to contact Louisiana State Police at 337-491-2511.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.