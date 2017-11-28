FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly warmer tonight with a few showers possible until the next front arrives

As expected, southerly winds returned in earnest through the day Tuesday and that caused the humidity to rise significantly. As a result, the temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer tonight than the past couple of nights! But another cold front is expected later this week and will bring a slight cool-down.

An upper level disturbance may pass close enough tonight into Wednesday to produce clouds, and a few showers. Rain chances will be 20% overnight and then increasing to 30% during the day Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the low 50s north of I-10 to the low 60s at the coast. Patchy fog may develop in some areas thanks to the increase in humidity levels.

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Wednesday, but it will be very weak. In fact, the temperatures behind the front are not likely to be any cooler; so, Thursday will still be warm. Wednesday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

A second cold front will move through on Thursday, but it too is expected to be weak. Temperatures will not drop much behind this front either. Friday through Sunday will see highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to the low 50s. These values are still above normal for this time of year.

The long-range models are struggling with the forecast for next week. They continue to show wildly different forecasts each time the models update. Because of this the confidence in the forecast for next week is extremely low and the forecast could change drastically with time. For now, the forecast calls for warmer temperatures through the middle of the week with rain chances increasing by Tuesday. A strong cold front may arrive later in the week, but that is very uncertain. Be sure to check back for updates on the forecast for next week…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

