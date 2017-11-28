DeRidder pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

The DeRidder Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the truck told police that there was no time to stop when the pedestrian stepped into traffic, said Rudy.

The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    State police locate 'person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run

    State police locate 'person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-11-29 00:04:31 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson. 

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly warmer tonight with a few showers possible until the next front arrives

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly warmer tonight with a few showers possible until the next front arrives

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-11-28 21:51:18 GMT
    Cold front arrives WednesdayCold front arrives Wednesday

    As expected, southerly winds returned in earnest through the day Tuesday and that caused the humidity to rise significantly.  As a result, the temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer tonight than the past couple of nights!  But another cold front is expected later this week and will bring a slight cool-down. An upper level disturbance may pass close enough tonight into Wednesday to produce clouds, and a few showers.

    More >>

    As expected, southerly winds returned in earnest through the day Tuesday and that caused the humidity to rise significantly.  As a result, the temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer tonight than the past couple of nights!  But another cold front is expected later this week and will bring a slight cool-down. An upper level disturbance may pass close enough tonight into Wednesday to produce clouds, and a few showers.

    More >>

  • DeRidder pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

    DeRidder pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:25 PM EST2017-11-28 21:25:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    The DeRidder Police Department is investigating an auto crash after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy. The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road. The driver of the truck told police that the pedestrian stepped into traffic and there was allegedly no time to stop before hitting him, said Rudy. The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a loca...

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department is investigating an auto crash after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy. The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road. The driver of the truck told police that the pedestrian stepped into traffic and there was allegedly no time to stop before hitting him, said Rudy. The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a loca...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly