DeRidder pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

The DeRidder Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the truck told police that there was no time to stop when the pedestrian stepped into traffic, said Rudy.

The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

