Give back this #GivingTuesday

Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson.More >>
Louisiana State Police have located a woman who is a "person of interest" in a hit-and-run crash on an I-10 on-ramp Monday, according to Troop D spokesman James Anderson.More >>
As expected, southerly winds returned in earnest through the day Tuesday and that caused the humidity to rise significantly. As a result, the temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer tonight than the past couple of nights! But another cold front is expected later this week and will bring a slight cool-down. An upper level disturbance may pass close enough tonight into Wednesday to produce clouds, and a few showers.More >>
As expected, southerly winds returned in earnest through the day Tuesday and that caused the humidity to rise significantly. As a result, the temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer tonight than the past couple of nights! But another cold front is expected later this week and will bring a slight cool-down. An upper level disturbance may pass close enough tonight into Wednesday to produce clouds, and a few showers.More >>
The DeRidder Police Department is investigating an auto crash after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy. The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road. The driver of the truck told police that the pedestrian stepped into traffic and there was allegedly no time to stop before hitting him, said Rudy. The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a loca...More >>
The DeRidder Police Department is investigating an auto crash after a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy. The male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while attempting to cross the road. The driver of the truck told police that the pedestrian stepped into traffic and there was allegedly no time to stop before hitting him, said Rudy. The pedestrian is in ICU in critical condition at a loca...More >>
We've made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? In the heat of the big deal days, many people get caught up in the hustle and bustle. "It does kind of shift the focus and turn the conversation from deals, deals, deals, to the more charitable holiday season and when people are starting to think a little bit bigger than just themselves," said Sally Brockman with Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA. She's talking about Giving...More >>
We've made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? In the heat of the big deal days, many people get caught up in the hustle and bustle. "It does kind of shift the focus and turn the conversation from deals, deals, deals, to the more charitable holiday season and when people are starting to think a little bit bigger than just themselves," said Sally Brockman with Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA. She's talking about Giving...More >>
No one was injured when a trailer carrying insulation caught fire on I-210 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for state police Troop D, said the driver was traveling eastbound near the Broad Street exit when he was advised by another driver that his trailer was on fire. Lake Charles firefighters extinguished the fire. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
No one was injured when a trailer carrying insulation caught fire on I-210 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for state police Troop D, said the driver was traveling eastbound near the Broad Street exit when he was advised by another driver that his trailer was on fire. Lake Charles firefighters extinguished the fire. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>