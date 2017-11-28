Give back this #GivingTuesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Give back this #GivingTuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

We've made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday?

In the heat of the big deal days, many people get caught up in the hustle and bustle.

"It does kind of shift the focus and turn the conversation from deals, deals, deals, to the more charitable holiday season when people are starting to think a little bit bigger than just themselves," said Sally Brockman, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA.

She's talking about Giving Tuesday, a holiday created to remind us to give back to others during the season of giving.

Erin Davison with BBBS says the goal of the global day is to raise money for projects and nonprofits in local communities. 

"It's a good chunk of time at the end of the year to say we're still here, we still need help, we still need support, so why not, while you're shopping, just give back," said Davison. 

It's #GivingTuesday on social media. You're encouraged to spread the message and remind others through this campaign. 

So what pictures and posts should you hashtag? Davison says anything related to how you're helping. 

"The main example is to donate money," said Davison. "Our mission is 100 percent supported by donors and funders and fundraisers." 

For Big Brothers Big Sisters, money isn't the only way you can help. 

"We are run entirely by volunteers and we can only serve as many children as we have volunteers, so giving your time and donating your time can seem really simple, but for us, it's exactly what the organization is about," said Brockman. "Our kids match with these mentors, with their big brothers and big sisters, and they become a part of the family, they become somebody they turn to all throughout their life." 

Click HERE to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters SWLA. 

If you're worried your money might not be going to the right place, click HERE for the Better Business Bureau's report on individual charities. 

